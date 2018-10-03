Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Man injured after crash in DeKalb County Tuesday. Investigators said alcohol was involved.

Man injured after crash in DeKalb County Tuesday. Investigators said alcohol was involved.

DeKalb Co., Ind. (WANE) - DeKalb County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a vehicle on its side in the 5600 block of County Road 16 in Butler Tuesday.

Police and fire personnel arrived and didn't see anyone around the vehicle. The Noble County drone team arrived and quickly found a man lying in a field.

Twenty-one year old Zeke Houser of Hamilton, Indiana was identified as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Investigators determined that the vehicle drove off the south side of the road, and wiped out a power pole. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its side next to a corn field.

Houser was taken to an area hospital and treated for arm pain and facial bruising. Investigators said alcohol was a factor in the crash. An arrest was not made, but charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Noble County Sheriff's Department, Butler Police Department, Waterloo Marshal’s Office, Hamilton Marshal’s Office, Butler Fire Department and First Class Auto.