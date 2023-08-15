ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — A growing restaurant in the town of Albion raised money Tuesday for Black Pine Animal Sanctuary by selling “Tigerloin” sandwiches.

Prince, a white Bengal tiger, was found to have a detached retina and cataracts during his annual health exam. This has led him to lose his vision completely. A surgical operation can easily restore his sight, and Black Pine asked for public support for the medical expenses.

The sanctuary teamed up with the One10 West Main restaurant in Albion to raise money for Prince’s operation.

Customers could stop by the restaurant and purchase a tenderloin sandwich cleverly named the “Tigerloin” for $6, or the meal with fries for $9. Fifty percent of all “Tigerloin” sandwich sales went to Black Pine for Prince’s eye surgery. In addition, the generous staff members at the restaurant decided to donate their wages for the day. Some employees even donated their tip money as well.

The restaurant announced the next day it exceeded its goal of $3,000 and raised $4,035.50 with “Tigerloin” sales, tips, online donations, and staff donating their wages.

“We are beyond thrilled that Prince will now be able to have his eye surgery!” the restaurant owner said. “The turnout was crazy. We ordered 200 tenderloins for the day and sold out. In fact, the kitchen was pretty much wiped out by 8 p.m.”

“This is incredible,” said Laura Langrebe, a vet tech at Black Pine. “The extra $1,035.50 will be used for pre-surgery dental work for Prince.”

Donations to the sanctuary can still be made online.