ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — The Albion Redevelopment Commission approved spending $9,500 to hire Elevatus Architecture to begin the initial stages of designing a new child care center that could serve up to 150 children.

However, Albion is still facing one problem regarding the child care center: the town currently has nowhere to put it.

Albion is currently looking for a 1.3 to 2 acre plot of land suitable for building, and Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie has considered land in the North Ridge Development.

Ihrie said he hopes the new center will be able to address concerns about a lack of access to child care in the area.

“Right now, out of the 11 county region in northeast Indiana, Noble County actually fares the worst when it comes to day care seats,” Ihrie said.

Preliminary estimates predicted the new center will cost around $2 million.