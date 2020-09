ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – A northeast Indiana company is looking to hire more than 100 employees during a two-day job fair on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dexter Axle, a trailer part builder, hosted the hiring event in Albion. The company has been in business for more than 50 years in Northeast Indiana.

Officials say after so many economic hardships, they want to help those who need a job.

The second day of the drive thru job fair begins at 9 a.m. at the Dexter Axle building.