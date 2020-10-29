Albion cancels trick-or-treating as Noble County moves to orange on COVID-19 Dashboard

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Albion announced that is has canceled the town-wide trick-or-treating due to the risks being too high with the latest COVID-19 statistics in the area.

“Noble County rose from a yellow status to orange on the Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard and now has an 8.62% positivity rate. Leaders from the Board of Health suggest that public gatherings and events could potentially become “super-spreaders” and should be discouraged,” the press release said.

The city advises residents who decide to go trick or treating in other communities, against the advice of community leaders, to take precautions:

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters

Give out treats outdoors, if possible

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take

Wash hands before handling treats Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol Parents: supervise young children using hand sanitizer Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats

Wear a mask Make your cloth mask part of your costume A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing

Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you

In addition, the city suggests that trick-or-treaters follow the Indiana State Police safety tips.