Alan Godsey Memorial Northern Gospel Singing Convention returns in a bigger capacity

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The Alan Godsey Memorial Northern Gospel Singing Convention is returning in a bigger capacity. The festival organizers scaled back last year’s event due to the pandemic.

The convention brings Christian singers from around the country for live gospel music. It runs on August 6th and 7th. Concert times do vary. The convection is held at Sunnycrest Baptist Family Life Center, 2172 W. Chapel Pike in Marion.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Saturday’s noon matinee tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets are available at the Tree of Life Christian Bookstore or call 260-348-5164.

See the interview above to learn more about the event.