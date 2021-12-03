Akron man arrested after crashing into Amish buggy

KOSCIUSCKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Akron man is behind bars after police say he crashed into an Amish buggy and then fled the scene.

According to the Kosciuscko County Sheriff’s Office, an Amish buggy operated by Wayne Hochstetler, 45, of Milford was traveling south along the shoulder of the road in the 9600 block of N. State Road 19. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police were called after the buggy was struck from behind.

Kevin Swihart, 30, of Akron

Witnesses told dispatchers that a black Nissan Titan hit the buggy and then fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office called the damage to the buggy “catastrophic”, caused by force of impact. Hochstetler was treated for injuries at the scene while a female juvenile was airlifted to a hospital with injuries. Her condition is currently unknown.

Police then received reports of a Nissan driving erratically in the southern part of Kosciuscko County. Law enforcement went searching for the vehicle and an Akron police officer later located the Nissan. Kevin Swihart, 30, of Akron was taken into custody without further incident.

Swihart faces charges a felony charge leaving the scene and operating while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.