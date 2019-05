AJ Arnett 5k Honor Run raising money for nonprofits Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Runners took off as part of the AJ Arnett 5k Honor Run at Concordia Lutheran High School. The run is organized by the JROTC students.

With a cannon start, participants were off to help raise money for two local organizations. The school is on track to donate $10,000 to Honor Flights and Shepherd's House from proceeds from the race.

They will be presenting the check to the two organizations at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28th in the school auditorium.