Runners took off as part of the AJ Arnett 5k Honor Run at Concordia Lutheran High School. The run is organized by the JROTC students.

With a cannon start, participants were off to help raise money for two local organizations. The school is on track to donate $10,000 to Honor Flights and Shepherd’s House from proceeds from the race.

They will be presenting the check to the two organizations at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28th in the school auditorium.