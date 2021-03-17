Air Supply show at Foellinger Theatre pushed to June 2022; 2 others concerts rescheduled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three Foellinger Theatre concerts have been rescheduled.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department said Wednesday that three June shows have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles is now scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 1, and Rumours a Fleetwood Mac Tribute is now scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14.

Air Supply will now play Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Ticketholders are asked to attend the rescheduled shows, or request a full refund at the point of purchase.

Other concerts scheduled at the Foellinger Theatre in 2021 include:

Kenny Cetera’s Chicago Experience – July 16 at 8 p.m.

The Beach Boys – July 25 at 8 p.m.

REO Speedwagon – July 31 at 8 p.m.

Stayin’ Alive – The Sound of the Bee Gees on Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.

DSL*Dire Straits Legacy on Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at the Parks and Recreation office at (260) 427-6000.