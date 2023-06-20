FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels today and all of northeast Indiana is included in this Air Quality Action Day.

People who have pre-existing breathing conditions should Limit their time outdoors if they have respiratory health concerns. Wildfire smoke from Canada is still lingering around the area and creates particulate that other harmful pollutants can stick to. Breathing this particulate will irritate your lungs so try to stay inside as much as possible.

Air quality concerns extend through Wednesday.

Aside from Fort Wayne, other northern cities are under this AQAD. Including,

North Central Indiana , including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peru, South Bend, Warsaw, and Winamac.

, including the cities of Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peru, South Bend, Warsaw, and Winamac. Northeast Indiana , including the cities of Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne , Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, and Wabash.

, including the cities of Angola, Auburn, Decatur, , Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, and Wabash. Northwest Indiana, including the cities of Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Kentland, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Rensselaer, and Valparaiso.

Note: IDEM’s AQAD forecast is based on data from ozone air quality monitors located throughout the state. IDEM encourages residents of counties within or bordering the AQAD region(s) to heed the forecast. Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.

Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. For more information, see idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Drive less: carpool, use public transportation, walk, bike, or work from home when possible

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on the specified date. Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.



Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather are combined with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions, and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties for sensitive populations.

IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. Air Quality Action Days generally occur when weather conditions such as light winds, hot and dry air, stagnant conditions, and lower atmospheric inversions trap pollutants close to the ground.

To learn more about ozone or to sign up for air quality alerts, visit SmogWatch.IN.gov.