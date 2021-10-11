Air Force Veteran receives new roof through Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Angola veteran is the proud owner of a new roof.

Jerry Mills, 80, is a 20 year Air Force Veteran who recently had to relocate from Florida was selected to receive a new roof through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The project is an effort to show honor and gratitude to the veterans who served our country.

“We showed up this morning at 7:30 and the guys continue to tear off and rip it down to the roof deck. They’ll [then] start to put the accessories back on,” said Scott Mumma, owner of Old Fort Roofing. “… the idea here is to get it all cleaned up and really nice so Jerry won’t have to worry about a thing.”

Maumma estimated that it is costing roughly $7,500 with five workers helping to replace Mills’ 1,500 square foot roof.

“[Receiving the roof] means to me that there’s still good people out here. For a long time I didn’t think that there’s any good people out there at all,” Mills said.

Monday’s work was a partnership between Purple Heart Homes, Old Fort Roofing and Owens Corning.