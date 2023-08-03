DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A U.S. Air Force veteran was given a new roof for his home in Defiance Thursday morning.

Buckeye Roofing & Exteriors LLC installed the roof for Elvan Miller Jr. He was chosen as the recipient through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes and the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor veterans who have served our country and the families who support them.

Since the project’s inception in 2016, more than 450 military members have received new roofs for their homes.