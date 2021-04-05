Air Force Association donates 9 flags to new Vietnam Wall memorial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At a ceremony on Monday, the Air Force Association, Fort Wayne Chapter 143 donated nine flags that will be flying over the Vietnam Wall memorial located at at 2122 O’Day Road in Fort Wayne.

“[The flags] will be the branches of the U.S. military, the state flag, the P.O.W. flag and most importantly the United States flag,” said Commander Greg Bedford. “So to have those flags flying over this monument 24-7 is an understatement to what we are trying to do and that is to make sure no veteran is ever forgotten.”

When the Vietnam Wall is dedicated on May 29, the Civil Air Patrol Fort Wayne Composite Squadron GLR-201 and Wayne High School Air Force JROTC instructors will have cadets raise the flags above the memorial.