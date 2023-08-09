FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools got a cool upgrade Wednesday, and now has air conditioning in each classroom throughout the district.

Students and staff can now enjoy air conditioning in the warmer months, thanks to a district-wide HVAC project that wrapped up at Wayne High School the day before the school year begins.

It’s the first time in history each classroom in the district has air conditioning, an FWCS spokesperson told WANE 15.

FWCS students head back to school Thursday.