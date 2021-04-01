AIHS Grab n’ Go Meal Program continues, reservations required

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana (AIHS) announced it will continue its Grab n’ Go Meal Distributions program in response to the continued nutritional needs from community-dwelling older adults.

Individuals will need to RSVP by Mondays at 4 p.m. for pick-up that week. Eligible individuals are those 60 years of age and older and area able to attend the meal pick-up. Reservations are required and can be made by calling Sharri at 260-745-1200 ext. 234 or JC at 260-745-1200 ext. 280.

When you make a reservation, AIHS said you will receive a confirmation of date and time for pick-up of a two-week supply of shelf-stable meals. Space is limited, reservations are made in the order they are received.

The meal pick-up location will be at Aging & In-Home Services, 8101 W. Jefferson Blvd. AIHS asks that participating individuals have their reservation, photo ID and telephone number accessible when checking-in. When picking up, AIHS asks all attendees to remain in their vehicles. Masks are required. No alternate pickup persons will be allowed.

If you or your loved one is homebound, please call the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.