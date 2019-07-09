After Indiana worker crushed to death, SDI ordered to pay nearly $22,000

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE): Steel Dynamics Inc. was ordered to pay $21,875 in penalties after a worker was killed earlier this year.

As WANE reported in March 2019, Kevin Sieber, 55, died as a result of crush injuries and his death was ruled accidental according to Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger.

Kevin Sieber, 55, died as a result of crush injuries

A settlement filed by the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) dictates the company must pay $21,875 for violations that include a lack of documented safety and operations guidelines.

The settlement originally outlined 4 violations that were labeled “serious,” though one was later downgraded to “non-serious” and another dropped entirely.

IOSHA has investigated several deaths at Steel Dynamics facilities over the years. Among them: