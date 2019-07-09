After Indiana worker crushed to death, SDI ordered to pay nearly $22,000

Local News

by: Bray Snyder

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE): Steel Dynamics Inc. was ordered to pay $21,875 in penalties after a worker was killed earlier this year.

As WANE reported in March 2019, Kevin Sieber, 55, died as a result of crush injuries and his death was ruled accidental according to Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger.

Kevin Sieber, 55, died as a result of crush injuries

A settlement filed by the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) dictates the company must pay $21,875 for violations that include a lack of documented safety and operations guidelines.

The settlement originally outlined 4 violations that were labeled “serious,” though one was later downgraded to “non-serious” and another dropped entirely.

IOSHA has investigated several deaths at Steel Dynamics facilities over the years. Among them:

  • 44-year-old man died by being caught in a piece of equipment at the Columbia City plant in 2013
  • 27-year-old man fell to his death while cleaning the roof of an SDI building in Bulter in 2011
  • 41-year-old was killed by a fallen beam in Columbia City in 2006
  • A worker for a construction company was killed by a falling beam at the Whitley County SDI site in 2001

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss