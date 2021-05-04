After near 2-year pause, TinCaps baseball is finally back

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 611 days. That is the last time the TinCaps played a game at Parkview Field. After a lengthy pause, the TinCaps start a 120-game season Tuesday night.

Today is an emotional day not just for fans, but also for TinCaps staff like Vice President of Marketing and Promotions Michael Limmer, who navigated through almost two years without baseball at Parkview Field. While Limmer is excited to see baseball return, he’s more excited to welcome fans back and let them enjoy one of the best aspects of Fort Wayne.

“We’re excited to have people in and have that experience,” said Limmer. “And even though we’re socially distanced still at the ballpark, we’re still going to be together, and that’s an exciting thing for us.”

Fans will notice a different game day experience than in years past. Parkview Field is allowing a capacity of 3,000 fans to start the season. Limmer hopes that figure goes up as the season progresses and as coronavirus cases decline and vaccination rates improve in Allen County.

“We just want our fans and to be safe, and we’ll rely on the experts to make sure that we follow their guidelines,” Limmer said.

Other health and safety requirements include mask requirements and socially distanced seating pods for groups.

For fans who are not comfortable attending games in person yet, they can still support the TinCaps from home. The TinCaps are offering cardboard cutouts of fans for $30. To find out how to purchase a cutout, visit the TinCaps website.