FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community can look forward to another year of the Three Rivers Festival, which is continuing as scheduled this summer despite recent unrest among the festival’s leadership.

According to a release, the festival’s board of directors “confidently and certainly confirms” the festival is still happening for its 54th year. John Nichter, the president of the board, said all the event planning is on schedule.

“Event committees are on schedule with planning, coordinating, and final execution preparation for our community’s favorite summertime event,” Nichter said. “Festival board members and volunteers are committed to making this year’s festival a success.”

The announcement comes just weeks after WANE 15 learned multiple board members and sponsors pulled out of the festival, causing many to wonder what the future held for the festival.

“I am encouraged by the number of folks who have reached out to say, ‘I can help!’, whether it is volunteering, board service, sponsorship, or general goodwill,” Nichter said in the release. “This festival has always been BY the community, FOR the community.”

The Three Rivers Festival is set to take place July 7 to July 15. This year’s theme is “United Through the Arts.”