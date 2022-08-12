FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cases of monkeypox have surpassed 10,000 and the White House has declared it a public health emergency.

A popular Fort Wayne nightclub is working with state health officials to help prevent the spread in our area.

After Dark Nightclub is hosting a vaccination clinic on Friday night and it runs until midnight.

They are teaming up with the Indiana Department of Health and the vaccines are free.

Officials are recommending anyone who has been in contact with someone with monkeypox or someone who has had sex with someone who has been diagnosed with it should get the vaccine.

After Dark is known as a popular gay bar and it has been reported that monkeypox has impacted the community at higher levels, so that is a big reason the bar wanted to host the clinic.

“The community in Fort Wayne. I feel this is more than just a bar. It’s a safe place to come and have fun and enjoy themselves and I think that part of keeping the community safe was doing this event here,” bar manager Nick Richardson said.

Jeremy Mortorff is getting the vaccine, but says he doesn’t believe it only affects the LGBTQI+ community.

“I haven’t believed a lot of what I’ve heard when it comes to specific scenarios like that because how does anyone get excluded like just because you’re of a certain orientation or race or something like that,” Mortorff said.