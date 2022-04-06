FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After Dark will be hosting their 31st annual AIDS benefit on Saturday, April 16 at After Dark and the Tiger Room.

The benefit will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to ages 21 and older. Entry to the event will cost $6 at the door.

The event includes an online silent auction and in-person live auction filled with antiques, artwork and exciting gifts from the community. The live auction will also be accompanied by hilarious commentary and performances from local drag queens.

After Dark’s AIDS benefit has raised over $1 million dollars for HIV/AIDS education, prevention and awareness over the past 30 years. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit HIV/AIDS services provided by The Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection, including free HIV testing, prevention and case management programs for those living with HIV.

“We wish for the day when we don’t have to hold a fundraiser for HIV education and prevention,” said

Della Licious, chair of the benefit and After Dark entertainer. “But until that time comes, when the spread

of HIV is stopped, we will be raising money in the only way we know how: begging and putting on a show!”

Registration for the auction and more event details can be found here.