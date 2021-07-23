After a year lost, Pride Fest returns at Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a canceled festival in 2020, Pride Fest is back this weekend for the 24th year. The east and west side of the park will be set up for the festival.

Fort Wayne Pride festival is one of the largest area celebration of LGBTQ. Two stages will be set up for entertainment. A vendor market, food and beer, and a non profit resource fair. Outdoor games will be set up throughout the festival for attendees to enjoy. Workshops will be hosted throughout the event such as chat and chill, employment discrimination, and mental health.

Organizers are excited to have the festival back in 2021 and believe residents are looking forward to it as well. “Our biggest goal is to make sure this is a safe place for people to be themselves. Not everybody, especially the younger community can be themselves at home. They can come here and be whatever and whoever they need to be and it’s a safe environment for them so that’s the whole goal,” Blaine Hall, organizer says.

Merchandise this year has expanded beyond shirts and tank tops for the event. This year stickers, lunch bags, water bottles and backpacks will be for sale. The pride march has been canceled this year, but organizers say to anticipate it for next year.

“I think everyone felt isolated and let down last year. Pride is important to people in our community so for them to miss that was really heartbreaking. I hope the momentum carries us forward so we remember not to take anything for granted,” Nikki Fultz, event organizer says.

The event begins at 7 p.m. Friday night with a kickoff party. For more information on the event visit the website.