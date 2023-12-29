AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – After 50 years, one man in Auburn is dropping the mic at The Four Crowns bar.

Inside the Auburn Hotel that’s set to be demolished in 2024 is the bar where Randy Kimball has been performing for decades and hosting open mic nights for the past eight years.

“There’s been tons and tons of people coming in,” Kimball said Thursday night at the last open mic night. “My wife is a bartender here and she says it’s just been packed the last few days dialing it down. Nobody wants to really see them tear the old hotel down and tear the bar down, but that’s progress. That’s the way it goes.”

The century-old establishment at the corner of 9th and Main streets is being demolished over safety concerns. It’s unclear if the Four Crowns will reopen in a different location.