After 40 years, what goes into making the Haunted Castle so spooky and fun?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For 40 years, Haunted Castle and Black Forest off of Auburn Road have been giving people near and far a fright. What goes into all the scaring?

Each night over 200 people put on make-up and get in place for the hundreds of visitors to the castle. Featured is a two story building with slides and obstacles giving those who dare to visit a fright. The event is maintained and operated by youth and adults with the St Vincent’s Boy Scouts – Troop 2, Varsity Team 6402, and Venture Crew 2802.

The Black Forest is an outdoor haunt winding through the woods on a gravel trail along the Beckett’s Run Creek. Each haunt takes about 30 minutes to venture through.

The event is open until October 31. Friday and Saturday hours are 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday and Sunday hours are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ticket prices range depending on the haunts. For more information visit the website.