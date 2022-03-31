FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A student was hit while crossing East State Boulevard on her way to Blackhawk Middle School Thursday morning.

It was the second such incident at the crossing at Busche Drive in 105 days. In mid-December, another Blackhawk student was struck in the crosswalk, and nearly died from his injuries.

The crosswalk on State Boulevard at Busche Drive is shown Thursday, March 31, 2022.

After that incident, a Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson told WANE 15 the intersection had been a concern for the district.

Now that a second student was struck and hospitalized, will concern turn into change?

WANE 15 reached out to the city of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne Police, and City Councilman Paul Ensley about the location.

Ensley, whose 1st District includes the East State and Busche Drive area, told WANE 15 that the city’s Public Works department has talked about a installing a crossing bridge over East State.

City of Fort Wayne Traffic said after an examination by the Public Works Division, though, it was determined that there is not enough right of way to construct a bridge there.

Winling issued this statement:

“City of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering has been working with FWCS on a School Zone review of State Blvd between the Arrowwood Dr/Busche Dr and Maysville Rd to incorporate the three schools that are affected – Blackhawk Middle School, Blackhawk Christian School, and St. Peter’s Lutheran School. Review will consider traffic patterns, existing crosswalks, lighting, sidewalks and signage as well as what efforts could be done by the schools, parents, FWPD and local area traffic. We recognize that safety is a priority and we also understand that there are some circumstances beyond control of the City, FWCS or the students which must be considered. The City will continue to work with FWCS for changes to improve the area that are feasible and understandable to drivers to be more respectful of the students who walk in the area.“

WANE 15 has asked the city of a timeline for those proposed changes but we have not heard back.

For now, though, Fort Wayne Police Capt. Dan Ingram, who supervises crossing guards, said there will be a heavier police presence in the area as children walk to and from school. A police officer will also be stationed at the crosswalk.