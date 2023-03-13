Construction on Thunder Pointe will start next year

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – More than 60 affordably-priced apartments are slated for construction at Bluffton and Dunkelberg roads.

Keller Development, Inc.- responsible for other affordable housing developments on Huguenard Road and Ardmore Avenue- filed an application with the Allen County Plan Commission to build 64 apartment units on about six acres at the corner of Bluffton and Dunkelberg. The plan calls for 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom apartments, said Dawn Gallaway, Keller Development principal.

Keller said plans call for four buildings with eight apartments and two buildings with 16 apartments under the name Thunder Pointe. Rent for a 2-bedroom apartment ranges between $400 and $900; 3-bedroom, $450-$950; and 4-bedroom, $500-$1,000, Keller said.

The affordable housing program is through the Indiana Housing and Community Development program, a rental housing tax credit program.

According to salary guidelines, a family of three with a household income of $57,000 or less and a family of four with a household income of $63,000 or less would be able to apply. The development is not connected to the federal Section 8 program nor does it use housing vouchers.

The 2-story units will be similar to ones already built at Edward Estates in the 6900 block of Huguenard Road and Tiffany Heights in the 3700 block of Elmcrest Drive, close to Ardmore Avenue between Engle and Bluffton roads.

Keller Development maintains the property, including snow removal, Keller said.

The property is zoned multiple family residential, however, the firm is requesting approval of its residential development plan.

Keller said she expects construction to begin in the spring of 2024.