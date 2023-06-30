FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to remove affirmative action in regard to admission will leave colleges across the nation asking themselves, “how does this affect us?”

For two colleges in northeast Indiana, the answer is that it probably won’t change much.

“I admitted am trying to dig into the details of the ruling, I think the schools that are likely to be most impacted are those highly selective schools that have race as a factor,” said Ryon Kaopuiki, vice president of admissions with Manchester University.

WANE 15 reached out to Trine University as well and got a very similar answer.

“Trine University does not consider race as a factor in admission, so we will not be impacted by this decision,” an official told WANE 15.

At Manchester University, students do select a race when applying, but the university said that it doesn’t change anything about the application process.

“We ask the question on the application, it’s optional for students to answer, but it’s not a factor in admissions,” Kaopuiki said.

Kaopuiki also told WANE 15 that he and his staff are still trying to figure out if the ruling will affect Manchester University at all since it was made on Friday.

“We’ve got to dig into ourselves and figure it out, I haven’t read the entire ruling yet,” Kaopuiki said.

Right now, he said it doesn’t look like it will, and he assumes that will be the case for most universities in the area.