FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has received some financial support for its before and after-school programs.

The AEP Foundation on Thursday awarded a $250,000, three-year grant to support the YMCA Before- and After-School Enrichment Programs and Summer Day Camps.

More than 1,300 students participate in the programs, which provides education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math as well as reading and other academics. Students also explore nature and learn about the arts, health and wellness, character development, physical activities and more.

Snacks and meals are provided.

The grant will provide financial help to “make the Y available for all students throughout Allen County to participate in after-school programs and summer day camps,” a news release said.

“We believe in the importance of strong families. Quality childcare in summer day camp and afterschool programs is one way we can support parents and students to reach their full potential,” stated Marty Pastura, interim president and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. “We are grateful to the AEP Foundation whose support makes YMCA childcare programs accessible to all families by removing financial barriers,” he added.The grant was announced Thursday at Holland Elementary School.

“The YMCA, the AEP Foundation and I&M share an emphasis on supporting education as well as helping students develop social, behavioral and academic success skills,” said Dave Lucas, I&M vice president for Regulatory and Finance and a member of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne board of directors. “The AEP Foundation and I&M are pleased to provide support that enables more youth to have a safe, enriching experience after the school day concludes and during the summer.”