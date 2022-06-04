FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From seasoned cyclists to toddlers on training wheels, families and fitness enthusiasts are adventuring downtown Saturday.

Everyone can get involved in the 11th annual Fort4Fitness Spring Cycle, with a variety of tour distances to travel on bicycles.

Routes include an 8-mile family ride, short, medium and long distances, and a Metric Century 100K- 63 miles- that takes cyclists from downtown Fort Wayne all the way to Huntington. The start and finish line is at Promenade Park. The tour routes travel southwest.

Virtual Spring Cycle participants can complete their tour at any time and place of their choosing. All participants receive a Spring Cycle t-shirt and finisher medal.