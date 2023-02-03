FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Adventurous families, there’s an expo at the Memorial Coliseum just for you this weekend.

Fort Wayne’s RV & Camping Show is back from Thursday to Sunday. You can explore RVs on display and equipment fit for an outdoor adventure.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets to get in cost $12 for adults and teens ages 13 and up, $10 for seniors ages 60 and older, and $3 for children between ages 5-12. Ages 4 and younger get in for free. There’s also a Family Day Pass that costs $25 for two adults and up to three kids.