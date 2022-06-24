FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In 2020, leading up to the presidential election, WANE 15 and Advancing Voices of Women, or AVOW, discussed the biggest issues in an exclusive project called “A House Divided.” The goal was to have civil conversations with people from different backgrounds and viewpoints to find common ground.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, WANE 15 sat down with Nicole Keesling, a republican, and Roxanna Murray, a democrat, for their reactions. Watch the videos below to see their discussion.