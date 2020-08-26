Advancing Voices of Women call for more appointments of women to public office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Advancing Voices of Women (AVOW) announced an initiative calling for appointments of women to public office.

The group will highlight more than 40 profiles of qualified women and invite more women to submit theirs. AVOW has pledged to provide training and recommendations for women interested in pursuing public office.

One of the co-founders say this initiative will get more women on boards and commissions across the community.

“It’s so important that we have all kinds of voices in our government and that our government does look like us it involves having women and men and people of color and people with disabilities and individuals who represent the full spectrum of our community,” said Marilyn Morgan-Townsend, co-founder of AVOW.

The women involved in the AVOW Profiles currently lead and serve on more than 150 local, state and national boards.