FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A speed dating event Thursday aims to help adults with disabilities develop relationships.

Organizers said the event is open to the special needs community ages 18 and older, to help foster potential friendships and relationships in a safe environment. It’s from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at ACME by Full Circle.

Tickets are $10, and the cost includes a drink and snacks. Registration is required. Learn more here.

It’s the third year of the event. Organizers said recreational therapists and behavior consultants with Pure Abilities Therapeutic Services help facilitate the program.