FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – STAR 88.3 is holding the annual Adoption Celebration on Saturday, and this year features a performance by a recent winner of The Voice.

The 24th year of the adoption event highlights resources surrounding adoption and foster care, with agencies on site to talk with families about their options. The radio station’s president and CEO originally started the celebration after adopting her daughter from Guatemala.

Todd Tilghman, who won season 18 of The Voice, is performing from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The free event also includes refreshments and activities like a photobooth, face painting and balloon art. It’s all happening at Sweetwater from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn more about the event on STAR 88.3’s website.