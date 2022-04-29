FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Looking to adopt a pet? Or enjoy the nice weekend weather? Because you can do both with the Tails on Trails volunteer program.

Humane Fort Wayne is partnering with Fort Wayne Trails to host Tails on Trails, a volunteer event where those interested in volunteering can take a guided walk with adoptable dogs from Humane Fort Wayne.

Saturday’s event is an “Adoptables-Only” event, so participants are asked to leave their pets at home while they get to know the adoptable pets from Humane Fort Wayne.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Foster Park Pavilion 1.

“Humane Fort Wayne is ecstatic to be partnering with the City and Fort Wayne Trails for Tails on Trails, a doggy day out program,” said Jessica Henry, the executive director of Humane Fort Wayne. “We are always working to improve the shelter experience for dogs who walk through our doors, and this program serves to do just that. Actually, it’s hard to say who benefits more – our dogs or the volunteers who get to enjoy the trek with them. We look forward to seeing lots of dog lovers at Foster Park for the kick-off!”