Adopt a pet from Humane Fort Wayne during National Adoption Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne is partnering with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to the Apple Glen PetSmart, located at 1790 Apple Glen Blvd, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for National Adoption Week.

The shelter is inviting potential pet owners to attend and meet the adoptable pets in the area. People will be giving opportunities to spend time with animals in need of a living home, learn about their care as well as explore types of products and services available.

“We encourage people to come out to the Apple Glen PetSmart this weekend, meet with the dogs and cats, and take their animal home the same day,” said Jessica Henry, executive director. “We are grateful to PetSmart Charities for their commitment to pet adoption. They have been a wonderful partner for our shelter, and we appreciate the opportunity to participate in this big, national effort.”

The animals will be adopted on a first come, first serve basis. Humane Fort Wayne said priority will be given to pre-approve adopters. Anyone interested in adopting is asked to fill out an application on the shelter’s website.

To view the adoptable animals, learn about fees and guidelines for same-day adoptions, or get preapproved for adoption, visit www.HumaneFW.org.

Due to the event, the shelter will be closed at the 4914 S. Hanna St location. It will reopen for normal business hours at 11 a.m. on Sunday.