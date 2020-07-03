Adjustments made to EACS High School Graduation Ceremonies

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools (EACS) announced Friday that they have made adjustments to their graduation schedule.

The statement said:

“Our goal from the beginning was to have live ceremonies which included students and families; however, due to Stage 4.5 of the Governor’s plan we will be hosting a virtual ceremony for our students at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Families will be able to watch the video via live-stream as it is taking place. This video will be available on our YouTube page soon after each ceremony is over. This will serve as a lasting memory for the Class of 2020 to view and share forever. East Allen County Schools

Graduation ceremonies schedule:

July 10 at 7 p.m. for Leo High School

July 11 at 2 p.m. for New Haven High School

July 12 at 2 p.m. for Woodlan High School

July 13 at 7 p.m. for Heritage High School

July 14 at 7 p.m. for East Allen University

Only students will be able to attend the graduation in person. However, family and friends can watch the ceremonies via live-stream.

EACS said that graduates will receive their diploma during the in person graduation.