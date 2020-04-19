Additional COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics to open in Indiana

The following is a press release from the Indiana State Department of Health:
INDIANAPOLIS —The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced it will host free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics from Monday through Friday in Allen, Clark, Decatur and Lake counties.
The clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, or until testing supplies run out. They are open to symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers. Testing also is available to symptomatic individuals who live with one of these workers , as well as to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 and underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk, such as obesity, high blood pressure or diabetes.
Testing is limited to one person per vehicle. All individuals must be Indiana residents and present state-issued identification at the time of testing.
The locations are:
- St. Timothy Church
1600 W 25th Ave, Gary, IN 46404
- Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne – Coliseum Campus
3800 N. Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805
- Decatur County Fairgrounds
545 S. Co. Rd. 200 W, Greensburg, IN 47240
- Ivy Tech Community College Sellersburg
8204 Hwy 311, Sellersburg, IN 47172
