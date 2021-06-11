Addison Agen releases first album since ‘The Voice’

Addison Agen performance at The Garden on North Anthony Boulevard to celebrate the release of her latest album.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne-based “The Voice” alum Addison Agen had a performance Friday evening at The Garden on North Anthony Boulevard to celebrate the release of her latest album.

Agen and her five-piece band performed the songs off of her new album, “When the Morning Comes.” The Americana album came out Friday and was her first album since competing on “The Voice.”

Agen says the album is a mix of different genres to see what connects with her fans.

“It’s sort of a collection of my ideas and my heart and my sound. So there’s tidbits of jazz here in there, types of country. So it all intermix is to see what people react to really well and what I really enjoy playing. So it’s sort of like it’s a test run of an album to see just what people connect with and see how it goes,” Agen said.

On Saturday, Agen will have a retail release of her new album at Neat Neat Neat Records as part of the store’s Record Store Day celebration. Agen will be there starting a 2 p.m. to sign autographs and take photos.

For more information on Agen and her music, visit her website and Facebook page.