Addiction program at Kosciusko jail shows success, new group of graduates

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Nine men are the newest group of graduates of the Jail Chemical Addiction Program, or JCAP, at the Kosciusko County Jail.

Nearly 70 people were in attendance for graduation Friday including Mayor Joe Thallemer, community leaders, and even the jail cook, a news release said.

The jail started the Jail Chemical Addiction Program in October of 2018. It is a voluntary program where certain inmates who are battling addiction can get help.

The men on Friday graduated after four months of classes and services. They completed numerous courses including: MRT, parenting, Celebrate Recovery, fitness, spiritual and job readiness classes.

They also received their food handlers safety certificates from ServSafe and seven of the nine men received the managers certificate as well.

Four men also took an additional challenge and participated in four hours of tutoring each week from Warsaw Adult Education and three passed their High School Equivalency test.

At the ceremony, class instructors encouraged the men to continue to work hard and reach out to them once they are released from jail, program officials said.

The next women’s program is set to start at the end of February and another men’s program will start in March.

“Running two programs at once has been a goal, and funding opportunities have finally made it possible,” said JCAP Coordinator Courtney Jenkins.