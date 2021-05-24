Add appliances to list of shortages due to the pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During the pandemic we’ve seen shortages of everything from flour to toilet paper, to used cars. Now add appliances to that list.

When the pandemic hit, Americans started stocking up on food and needed freezers to hold it. Then demand grew for refrigerators, washers and dryers as more people upgraded their appliances.

Wisman’s Appliances remained open last year, however, manufactures closed. When the manufacturers opened back up with only 25% to 50% capacity they were behind and are still playing catchup.

“It use to take a week or two to get appliances, when someone wants something. Now it’s taking in a lot of cases three to four months. And for someone who does all the buying here, it’s tough. Everything on the floor right now, I ordered about three or four months ago,” said Zac Mathis, sales manager at Wiseman’s Appliances.

Mathis adds getting parts in is taking close to two months.

Anyone looking to purchase new appliances is advised to be patient and be cautious if anyone says it will take two weeks to get the appliance in.