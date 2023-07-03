DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Big crowds gathered at Bellmont High School in Decatur Monday evening for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Patriotic Pops concert.

This was not your typical concert though. It was one component of a big event celebrating the 100th anniversary of Adams Memorial Hospital. The event was originally scheduled to be outdoors at the Madison Street Plaza, but the prospect of isolated rain caused the event to be shifted indoors.

People packed into the school to get in line for free Coney dogs, hot dogs, and root beer floats before the concert. Information booths were also set up for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Adams Memorial Hospital.

Scott Smith, CEO of Adams Memorial Hospital, says a lot of growth has taken place over the course of the hospital’s one hundred years. Since 1923, one hospital expanded to new buildings and doctor’s offices across the county. They now have offices in Geneva, Berne, Monroe, and more. There are many more physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in the community. More specialists also work for the hospital, including those providing orthopedic surgery, neurologists, pulmonologists, and more senior living communities.

What makes Adams Memorial Hospital so special though is how so much of the staff is local. Two-thirds of their workforce lives in Adams County.

As part of their 100th anniversary, the hospital is committed to completing 100 service projects in the community. Groups of four to twenty associates have been serving local nonprofits. They have already completed or scheduled 60 out of 100 of them.

The future is exciting for Adams Memorial Hospital. This past week, they took delivery of their first surgical robot. They hope to soon be carrying out robotic surgeries.

Brittney Hall, President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, was very pleased to partner with Adams Memorial Hospital. The event came together in the most perfect of ways.

The big crowd packed the Bellmont High School auditorium to hear classic patriotic music, John Williams, music to celebrate the armed forces, and more!

Tuesday on the 4th of July is the last chance to attend Patriotic Pops. The philharmonic will be in Kendallville on Tuesday at 8:30 PM for their last Patriotic Pops performance. Fireworks will follow the concert.

To learn more about the last Patriotic Pops performance, visit this link. To learn more about Adams Memorial Hospital, visit their website here.