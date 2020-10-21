Adams County sheriff urges residents to learn where sex offenders live before trick-or-treating

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to beware of the county’s registered sex offenders ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating.

In a news release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said residents should know where the county’s 45 registered sex offenders live “so they can choose to avoid those houses when trick-or-treating.”

Adams County residents can search for sex offenders and sign up for email alerts on the Adams County Sheriff’s Office website. The automated, real-time email notifications will inform residents when an offender moves into their neighborhood or around another address.

“We do the best we can in making sure sex offenders live where they tell us, so it is crucial that our citizens visit our website to see who the registered sex offenders are and where they are living,” said Sheriff Dan Mawhorr. “Citizens are encouraged to check any addresses where they or their family spend time. The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives.”

Mawhorr said knowing where registered sex offenders live can help residents make safer decisions when trick-or-treating.

For more information, residents can call the sheriff’s office at (260) 724-5345 ext. 4.