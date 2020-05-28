Adams County semi trailer builder could lay off half of its workforce

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) — An Adams County semi trailer manufacturer is planning to lay off more than half of its workforce.

Strick Trailers of Monroe said in a WARN Notice to the state that a “lack of solid, new customer orders” has forced it to consider the possibility of a mass layoff. Strick Trailers may lay off “more than 50% of our workforce” around the week of June 6, the notice said.

“We are aggressively exploring possibilities to fill our schedule which would eliminate the need for a layoff,” the notice read. “We do believe our country’s fight against COVID-19, and the uncertainty surrounding the general economy that results from this fight, has played a significant role in the decrease in the demand for our products that we are seeing. It is impossible to predict with certainty how long this will all take.”

Strick said it hopes the layoffs would be temporary.