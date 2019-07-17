Adams County native speaks out over lead role in movie “Breaker”

Indiana native Chantz Marcus grew up in Adams County. After graduating Adam Central in 2012 he was discovered by a talent agency and eventually moved to New York.

Indiana native Chantz Marcus grew up in Adams County. After graduating Adam Central in 2012 he was discovered by a talent agency and eventually moved to New York.

Chantz Marcus stars as J.C. Murray in “Breaker”

Chantz soon met the director of an independent film called “Breaker” and was offered roll as a producer. But when the lead actor dropped out Chantz got his big break.



“Breaker” was shot in Oregon and California and took a year to make.

“I was that same little boy that was watching movies with my grandpa and knew I wanted to do this and now I’m on the screen,” Chantz Marcus said.

Chantz is humbled by the experiences and is working on his next project. He hopes his story and the movie will help inspire others.

“Breaker” is currently on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Itunes, Redbox on Demand and several cable and satellite providers. A list of the movie in theaters is below.