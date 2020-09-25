Adams County man facing child molestation charges in two counties

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Adams County man is facing sexual abuse charges in Blackford and Wells counties.

According to the probable cause affidavit, back in August police became aware of an allegation that Robert Manns, 53, of rural Geneva, molested a 4-year-old girl in Wells County. Manns is facing two counts of child molestation, both are Class A felonies with a maximum of 50 years in prison.

During that investigation officers learned of two more incidents that happened two decades ago, one in Wells County and the other in Blackford County.

In Wells County, he is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a girl, beginning when she was as young as three years old, between 1999 and 2002.

The third assault allegedly took place between 2002 to 2003 when the girl was a pre-teen in Blackford County.

Manns is also facing four counts of child molesting in Blackford County. One of the four counts is a Class B felony carrying up to 20 years in prison while the other three Class C felonies with maximum eight-year sentences.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Oct. 28 in Wells County. A trial date has not been set in Blackford County.

According to the affidavit, Manns has denied the allegations. He is currently being held at the Wells County Jail.