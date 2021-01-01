Adams County K-9 retires after eight years

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Adams County K-9 is retiring after eight years of service. Kaja has worked alongside Adams County Deputy James Franze since 2012.

Over their career, Kaja and Franze were responsible for catching three felony suspects and locating an elderly Alzheimer’s subject. They also seized nearly $88,000 worth of street drugs and $6,000 in U.S. currency.

Kaja’s retirement will be the final time Franze works with a K-9 partner. Franze has served as a K-9 handler for 25 years.

Franze and his wife will raise Kaja during the K-9’s retirement years.