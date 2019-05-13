Adams Co. Sheriffs looking for wanted man

The Adams County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man.

Gayle A. Sanford is wanted by authorities for Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender, a level five felony. Sanford is described as a white male, 6-feet-3-inches tall, 284 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s office said Sanford has used the aliases Alex Jordan and Jordan Heckley in the past.

If you have any information relating to the location of Sanford, please call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 260-724-5345.