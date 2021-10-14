Adams Co. Sheriff warns of fake ‘warrant for your arrest’ scam

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam claiming to be from the department.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the scammers are claiming that they are the Chief Deputy with the department and “have a warrant for your arrest and asking for personal information such as credit card numbers, etc.”

The department said that it would never call a person and request money in regards to a warrant.

Anyone who is questioning the validity of a call is advised to tell the person on the phone that you’d like to call the number back later and request a phone number. If it doesn’t match the number that appeared on caller ID, this could be a clue that something isn’t right.