Adams Co. crash leaves 1 dead; woman and baby taken to hospital

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead after failing to yield to another vehicle Thursday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the intersection of C.R. 100 W and 300 N on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Responding crews found a blue 2015 Hyundai Accent, driven by Annie Chaney, 56, of Adams County, and a silver Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Jennifer Mitchel, 36, of Decatur, in a front yard. Evidence at the scene suggests that the Hyundai was traveling northbound on C.R. 100 W and failed to yield to the eastbound Chevrolet which led to the crash.

Chantey died at the scene, deputies report.

Mitchel was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. An infant in the Hyundai was also taken to an area hospital for evaluation due to their age.

This crash remains under investigation.